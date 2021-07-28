F M Investments LLC Invests $235,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $220.21. 12,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,223. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $159.75 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

