F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce $2.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the lowest is $2.61. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $93,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

FFIV traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $202.98. The company had a trading volume of 748,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,434. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.57.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

