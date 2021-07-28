F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $234.00 Price Target at Barclays

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $233.00 to $234.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.46.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $204.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.57. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 36.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $120,879,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.