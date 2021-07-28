F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.95 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.680-$2.800 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.46.
FFIV traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.57. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
