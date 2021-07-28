F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.95 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.680-$2.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.46.

FFIV traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.57. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

