F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $215.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $204.57 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,624.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

