F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.680-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.14 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.68-2.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.46.

FFIV stock opened at $204.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.57.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

