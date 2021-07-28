Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) & Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Head to Head Review

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Fanuc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A Fanuc 17.09% 6.83% 6.14%

6.7% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Fanuc shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Fanuc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 538.57 -$40.76 million ($2.92) -1.22 Fanuc $5.20 billion 8.85 $883.71 million $0.46 49.54

Fanuc has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fanuc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics and Fanuc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fanuc 1 3 1 0 2.00

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.03%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Fanuc.

Summary

Fanuc beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. It also provides FANUC Intelligent Edge Link and Drive system, an open platform for the manufacturing industry. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Yamanashi, Japan.

