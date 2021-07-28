Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post sales of $86.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.80 million. Fastly reported sales of $74.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $380.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $385.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $480.31 million, with estimates ranging from $470.80 million to $487.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $733,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $684,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,533 shares in the company, valued at $14,126,498.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,960,708. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

