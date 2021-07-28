Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.12

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 1985320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMCC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $734.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.71.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

