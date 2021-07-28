Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FQVTF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.