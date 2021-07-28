Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $172.82. 252,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.