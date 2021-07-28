Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Purchases Shares of 190,307 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 190,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,080,000. Hillenbrand comprises approximately 7.8% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC owned 0.25% of Hillenbrand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.14. 3,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,757. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

