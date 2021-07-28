Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Takes Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 49,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Inotiv makes up approximately 0.9% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at about $13,623,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

NOTV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,113. The firm has a market cap of $441.60 million, a PE ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 2.14. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.62.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

