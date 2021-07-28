Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,463,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after purchasing an additional 535,393 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

