Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 89,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 291,980 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $7,828,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUV stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

