Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:FWAA) Lock-Up Period To End on August 4th

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:FWAA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAA opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWAA. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.