Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

FTN stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 40,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,209. The firm has a market cap of C$255.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.29. Financial 15 Split has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.42.

About Financial 15 Split

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

