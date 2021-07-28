Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
FTN stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 40,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,209. The firm has a market cap of C$255.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.29. Financial 15 Split has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.42.
About Financial 15 Split
