Financial Contrast: 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) versus Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Luminar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 442.39 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luminar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Luminar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

10X Capital Venture Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus target price of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 65.98%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

