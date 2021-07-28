Financial Contrast: CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and Lufax (NYSE:LU)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group 8.53% 49.91% 5.13% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for CURO Group and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58

CURO Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Lufax has a consensus price target of $17.16, indicating a potential upside of 130.93%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than CURO Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CURO Group and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $847.40 million 0.81 $75.73 million $1.52 10.86 Lufax $7.98 billion 2.30 $1.79 billion $0.95 7.82

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than CURO Group. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CURO Group beats Lufax on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

