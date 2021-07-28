Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $110.49. 25,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,246. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

