Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF remained flat at $$2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. Firan Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

