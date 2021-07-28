First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Shares of FBNC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.