First Bank (FRBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on August 20th

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

First Bank has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Bank alerts:

Shares of FRBA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.97.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.