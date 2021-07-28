First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%.

BUSE stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. 187,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,940. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20.

Get First Busey alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.