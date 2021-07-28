First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCHS) were up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 93,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 17,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

