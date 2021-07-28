First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 719,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.14.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

