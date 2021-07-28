First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Shares Gap Down to $13.40

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $12.84. First Commonwealth Financial shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 2,417 shares changing hands.

FCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

