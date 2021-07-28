First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%.

NASDAQ:FFNW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. 12,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,437. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

