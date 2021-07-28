First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 20.18%.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.93. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $177.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, EVP James W. Nelson bought 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,399.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,063 shares in the company, valued at $74,399.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

