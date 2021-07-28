First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.26% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,361,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,334,000 after purchasing an additional 975,176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 664,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,442,000.

FIXD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. 8,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,921. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

