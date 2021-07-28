First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Short Interest Up 327.3% in July

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNDV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDV opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.67. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.