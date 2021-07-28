First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.43

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.43 and last traded at $86.43, with a volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

