FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was upgraded by Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FirstGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.