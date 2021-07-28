FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

FSV traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.37. 37,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,602. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService has a 1-year low of $112.68 and a 1-year high of $189.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.17.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

