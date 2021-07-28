FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%.
FSV traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.37. 37,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,602. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService has a 1-year low of $112.68 and a 1-year high of $189.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.
FirstService Company Profile
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.