Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $203.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $220.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $195.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,446,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.