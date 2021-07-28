Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

FSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

FSI stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

