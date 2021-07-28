Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $160.58 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.01.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.