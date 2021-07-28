Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,751 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BATS IBHF opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.