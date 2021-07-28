Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after acquiring an additional 771,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $79.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29.

