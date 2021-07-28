Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 19,461 Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,461 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANEW. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 589.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000.

ANEW opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $47.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.09.

