Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $411,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $98,967,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 515,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 410,976 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

