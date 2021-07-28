Fluidigm Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,814 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average volume of 132 call options.

FLDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ FLDM traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. 8,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.58. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 56.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fluidigm by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 477,865 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 542.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 483,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 408,243 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

