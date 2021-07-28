Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Issues Earnings Results

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

NASDAQ:FFIC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,213. The stock has a market cap of $684.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

