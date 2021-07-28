Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.96

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.96 and last traded at $86.83, with a volume of 70304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.83.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

