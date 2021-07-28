FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.49% of FONAR worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FONAR by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FONAR by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FONAR by 68.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FONAR by 29.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FONR opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. FONAR Co. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter.

About FONAR

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

