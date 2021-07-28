FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.26 million.

NASDAQ FORM traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 293,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,061. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

