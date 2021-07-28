FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.05. 22,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,027. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.58.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

