FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $183,000 Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,815. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $107.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

