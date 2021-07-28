FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $381,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,968 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after acquiring an additional 738,620 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,425 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 722,054 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.00. 97,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,667. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $102.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34.

