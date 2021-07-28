FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.50.

TFX stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.63. 3,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

